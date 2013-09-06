Market Report, "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in the Netherlands", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Rtds/High-Strength Premixes in the Netherlands" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Sales of RTDs/high-strength premixes registered negative growth in 2012, continuing the trend evidenced in the review period. While the category experienced a fall in volume, the pace was lower than the in the review period as main manufacturers pursued efforts to support these products in terms of promotion and introduced new extensions that contributed to raise consumer awareness.
Euromonitor International's RTDs/High-Strength Premixes in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: High-Strength Premixes, RTDs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the RTDs/High-Strength Premixes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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