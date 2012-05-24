Market Report, "Russian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "Russian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Russia ranks as the second-most visited tourism destination in the Americas region after the US, and is the tenth-most visited destination globally for international tourist arrivals. Tourism is the second-largest revenue generator in the country, after oil, and international tourist arrivals increased by XX% in 2011 to XX million. Domestic tourism also remained buoyant with XX million arrivals during the year. The country's close proximity to the US enables it to access the world's largest market in terms of tourism.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides an extensive analysis of the tourism market in Russia:
- It details historical values for the tourism industry in Russia for 2007-2011, along with forecast figures for 2012-2016
- It provides top-level analysis of the overall tourism market, as well as individual category values for both the 2007-2011 review period and the 2012-2016 forecast period
- The report makes a detailed analysis and projection of tourist spending patterns in Russia
Reasons to Get this Report
- Take strategic business decisions using top-level historic and forecast market data related to the tourism industry in Russia
- Understand the demand and supply-side dynamics within the transportation market in Russia, along with key market trends and growth opportunities
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016: Hosting of Winter Olympics Will Drive Investments In Tourism Infrastructure
- The Russian Car Rental Market to 2016 - Market Profile
- Russian Travel Intermediaries Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Turkish Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- South Korean Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Philippines Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Mexican Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Chinese Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Brazilian Tourism Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile
- Russian Accommodation Industry Outlook to 2016: Market Profile