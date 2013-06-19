Market Report, "Sanitary Protection in Ecuador", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sanitary Protection in Ecuador", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Sanitary protection in Ecuador increased in value by 9% in 2012, rising to US$45 million. The main trend in the category during the year was the introduction of new products and more appealing packaging with attractive colours. In addition, the leading companies in the category are continuing to develop products which avoid irritation with ingredients such as chamomile and aloe vera as well as product made from softer, more cotton-like materials.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in Ecuador report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sanitary Protection in Austria
- Sanitary Protection in Japan
- Sanitary Protection in Poland
- Sanitary Protection in Sweden
- Sanitary Protection in Guatemala
- Sanitary Protection in Malaysia
- Sanitary Protection in Australia
- Sanitary Protection in Italy
- Sanitary Protection in Ukraine
- Sanitary Protection in the Netherlands