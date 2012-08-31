Market Report, "Sanitary Protection in France", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sanitary Protection in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2012 -- With the exception of pantyliners and intimate wipes, the products within this category continued to post negative volume sales growth in 2011. Due to the ageing population, the number of postmenopausal women continued to increase while the base of potential buyers of towels and tampons shrank again. The development of contraception that reduces menstruation, also limited demand for these products.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Intimate Wipes, Sanitary Protection Excluding Intimate Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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