New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sanitary Protection in the United Arab Emirates"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- In 2013 sanitary protection was no longer significantly impacted by the economic downturn in 2008. The reason was that sanitary protection is seen as a necessity by women regardless of the economic situation. However, women may economise by choosing standard towels from economy brands such as Fam.
Euromonitor International's Sanitary Protection in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Pantyliners, Sanitary Protection Including Intimate Wipes, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sanitary Protection market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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