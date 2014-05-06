New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- With a 1% volume decline during 2013, sauces, dressings and condiments in Bosnia-Herzegovina looks set to perform slightly better than during the review period when the category declined at a 2% CAGR. With sales declining by 1%, the current value performance in 2013 is however expected to be weaker relative to the positive CAGR of 1% recorded during the review period. All in all, sales of sauces, dressings and condiments in Bosnia-Herzegovina are continuing to decline during 2013, as the...
Euromonitor International's Sauces, Dressings and Condiments in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cooking Sauces, Dips, Other Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Pickled Products, Table Sauces, Tomato Pastes and Purees.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sauces, Dressings and Condiments market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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