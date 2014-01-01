Market Report, "Saudi Arabia Defence & Security Report Q1 2014", Published

New Defense research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- BMI's report examines the trends witnessed in the country's current and future defence procurement across its armed forces. The report's general conclusion is that Saudi Arabia will continue to invest heavily in defence procurement, giving it military superiority over most of its neighbours in what will remain a volatile region. However, the country's long-term security outlook is less certain. The authoritarian royal family is ageing. Unrest in the country's Shi'a-dominated Eastern Province remains serious. Regional crises, notably the ongoing civil war in Syria, and the global stand-off with Iran over its nuclear programme could affect Saudi Arabia in unknown ways.
In terms of recent developments regarding Saudi Arabian foreign policy, in October 2013 the country was elected to the United Nations Security Council as a temporary member to serve a two-year mandate. Nevertheless, the Saudi government formally declined the seat due to political objections it raised regarding disappointment at the efforts of the international body to help secure a resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, and to the Syrian civil war.
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Saudi Arabia's actions have been perceived as a response to the perceived willingness of the administration of President Barak Obama to reaffirm its commitment to continue negotiations with the Iranian government regarding that country's clandestine nuclear weapons programme. Other motivations for Saudi Arabia's actions include the Obama administration's refusal to become militarily involved in the Syrian civil war on the side of the rebels opposing the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.
Since Q413, BMI has made the following amendments to this report:
- Details regarding the supply of new tanker aircraft to the Royal Saudi Air Force.
- Information pertaining to the planned supply of precision weapons to Saudi Arabia by the United States, and maintenance, repair and overhaul services from that country for the Royal Saudi Air Force.
- Particulars concerning a deal concluded with France for the upgrade of Royal Saudi Navy ships.
- Details regarding a new defence accord signed by Saudi Arabia and Turkey.
- Information regarding ongoing negotiations between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom regarding the supply of new combat aircraft.
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