Market Report, "Saudi Arabia Information Technology Report Q4 2013", Published

New Computer Technology market report from Business Monitor International: "Saudi Arabia Information Technology Report Q4 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- IT is central to Saudi Arabia's modernisation and economic diversification plans. We expect the government's efforts to achieve both goals, and other growth and development targets, to drive IT spending during our five-year forecast period, ending 2017. There is a strong pipeline of major IT projects by government and enterprise across multiple sectors. We expect the implementation of these projects to boost IT spending in the latter part of 2013 and over the medium term. Particularly large opportunities exist in healthcare and education, as well as cloud computing adoption and investments in smart systems that require hardware, software and services. These trends will combine to ensure Saudi Arabia remains the biggest IT market in the Gulf and the Kingdom will continue to be a lucrative market for technology products and services.
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Headline Expenditure Projections
Computer Hardware Sales: SAR7.91bn in 2012 to SAR8.39bn in 2013, +6% in local currency terms. Although PC sales slowed down in H113, growth in the segment is being driven by a deepening of the tablet market and evolution in form factors.
Software Sales: SAR2.88bn in 2012 to SAR3.05n in 2013, +6.2% in local currency terms. Upgrades to Windows 8 will boost sales in 2013, while modernisation by enterprises will provide momentum for the business software market over the medium term.
IT Services Sales: SAR4.55bn in 2012 to SAR4.90bn in 2013, +7.8% in local currency terms. Investments in smart cities' projects and the adoption of cloud computing services will drive growth.
Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR): Saudi Arabia's score is 55.8 out of 100.0. Although this was a considerable increase from a score of 53.4 in the previous quarter, Saudi Arabia dropped one place to fifth in our latest Middle East and Africa RRR table.
Key Trends & Developments
- In common with other GCC states, Saudi Arabia recorded a slowdown in PC sales during H113, mainly due to strong demand for tablets, smartphones and lower-cost ultrabooks. At the same time, the implementation in 2013 of the government's so-called 'Nitaqat policy' - which makes it mandatory for local companies to hire one Saudi national for every 10 migrant workers - has disrupted sales at the retail level, by casting a spotlight on people who had been working without a valid work permit.
- According to IDC, in the second quarter of 2013 Dell maintained its market-leading position in Saudi Arabia in both the desktop and portable PC segments (not including tablets). The company's strength in the desktop segment was fuelled by large orders in the education sector, while its PC sales also held up well. HP ranked second in both segments, while Toshiba maintained its third place, despite seeing its sales decline steeply in relation to the first quarter.
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