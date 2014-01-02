Market Report, "Seiko Holdings Corp in Personal Accessories (World)", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Seiko remains overly reliant on the Japanese market while its toehold in China has weakened over the review period. The company is placing increasing focus on high-priced watches as it attempts to grow in both China and the US. As the Japanese watch market recovers, however, the company is well positioned to benefit from its second place ranking in this market.
Euromonitor International's Seiko Holdings Corp in Personal Accessories (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Personal Accessories industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Bags and Luggage, Jewellery, Watches, Writing Instruments.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Personal Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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