Market Report, "Self-Service Cafeterias in Finland", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Self-Service Cafeterias in Finland", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Current value sales in self-service cafeterias increased by 1% in 2012. It should be noted that part of the small value increase was due to the increase in the alcohol tax in January 2012. The slow growth in 2012 was mainly due to maturity and sluggish economic development during 2012. A rather large proportion of sales is attributable to lunch customers, and the uncertain economic situation made sales particularly vulnerable. Many customers decided to save money by bringing lunch boxes from...
Euromonitor International's Self-Service Cafeterias in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Self-Service Cafeterias, Independent Self-Service Cafeterias.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Self-Service Cafeterias market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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