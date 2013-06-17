Market Report, "Sensile Medical AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", Published

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Sensile Medical AG - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Sensile Medical AG (Sensile Medical) is a privately held medical device company, which researches and develops nanoliter based medical devices for the treatment of diabetes. It focuses on the development of products in the areas of micro insulin delivery and glucose monitoring systems. Its product pipeline includes patch pump, mini pump and bolus patch. The company products portfolio includes glucose sensor for intensive care units, insulin delivery systems and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The company entered into a corporate agreement with AWECO Appliance Systems to launch its medical micro pumps for industrial applications. The company also collaborates with academic and industrial partners, such as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne for research and development activities. Sensile Medical is headquartered in Hagendorf, Switzerland.
It focuses on developing tools to improve the patient's quality of life. The company through its technologies develops nanoliter-based medical devices that enable continuous glucose monitoring and micro drug delivery systems. Its strategy is to protect its intellectual property.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Sensile Medical AG portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
