Recently published research from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute, "Sharp's Cooperation with CEC and its implications for the Worldwide LCD Panel Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- On June 27, 2013, Sharp announced a joint venture with China-based CEC to build a Gen 8.5 LCD line - the company's latest action to address its financial needs after seeking funds from Foxconn, Qualcomm, and Samsung. The fab is slated for mass production in June 2015, and will be the eighth of Gen 8.5 line in China. This report profiles the factors leading up to their cooperation and its impacts on the worldwide LCD panel industry.
List of Topics
Background information of the alliance between Sharp and CEC-Panda, including major driving factors and their prior cooperation
Impacts of the alliance on the worldwide LCD panel industry, touching on changes in China's panel self-efficiency rate and product differentiations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: AOC, BOE, CEC, CEC-Panda, CSOT, Foxconn, Lenovo, LGD, Nanjing CEC-Panda LCD Technology Co., Ltd., Philips, Qualcomm, Samsung Display, Sharp, TPV
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