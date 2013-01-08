Market Report, "Singapore Defence & Security Report Q4 2012", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Singapore Defence & Security Report Q4 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- The Singapore Defence and Security Report examines the country's strategic position in the Asia-Pacific region and the wider world. It provides an overview of the contemporary geopolitical challenges facing the country, and the challenges it may face in the future.
The report examines the trends occurring in the country's current and future defence procurement, and the order of battle across its armed forces. The intention is to provide a clear and concise discussion of these issues. The report's general conclusion is that Singapore has responded decisively to changes in its geopolitical environment brought about by the rise of China by further strengthening its alliance with the United States and encouraging Washington to play a greater role in South East Asia. The embodiment of this strategic decision will be the stationing of up to four US Navy littoral combat ships in Singapore, as finally confirmed by the Singaporean government in June 2012.
Within South East Asia itself, Singapore's military pre-eminence will remain unchallenged for the foreseeable future, with spending on defence set to remain high and a range of advanced new capabilities either already procured or in the process of being procured. Furthermore, Singapore is actively engaged in defence diplomacy with many important regional partners, such as China, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. So although there is currently regional volatility centring on territorial disputes between China and a number of other parties, Singapore is well set to remain on the sidelines of these disagreements. Disharmony within Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a concern for Singapore and its South East Asian neighbours, however.
In BMI's view, an economic downturn would pose the most significant threat to Singapore's defence strategy. Singapore devotes an exceptionally high proportion of its national budget to defence, and any economic volatility could affect the country's ability to spend its way out of trouble when it comes to matters of security. With the Singaporean economy having contracted slightly in Q2 in terms of GDP largely as a result of volatility overseas, it is clear that the country's defence budget growth could prove vulnerable to a significant global downturn.
Over the last quarter BMI has revised the following forecasts/views:
- After several years of intensive defence procurement, Singapore is procured relatively little new equipment in Q2 as the SAF works to integrate the numerous new systems it has already acquired. Some procurements did proceed, however, notably for naval UAVs. The RSAF's first M436 trainer aircraft was rolled out in Q2. MINDEF is also preparing to move forwards with the acquisition of a new mid-air refuelling tanker aircraft, while continuing to evaluate the Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
