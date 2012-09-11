Market Report, "Singapore Food & Drink Report Q3 2012", published

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- Singapore's near-term domestic demand outlook looks relatively sanguine, in BMI's view. Strong tourist arrival growth and sturdy labour market conditions will continue to provide support to consumer spending in the coming quarters. While we have previously flagged the acute bursting of Singapore's property bubble as a key risk to our near-term domestic demand outlook, we do not envisage this scenario to occur in 2012. Nonetheless, gradual declines in property prices would inevitably weigh on consumer sentiment.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2012 food consumption = +3.2%; compound annual growth rate (CAGR) forecast to 2016 = +3.2%
- 2012 alcoholic drink value sales = +9.6%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +6.5%
- 2012 soft drink value sales = +5.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +3.5%
- 2012 mass grocery retail sales = +3.0%; CAGR forecast to 2016 = +2.8%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Trends & Developments
A Mixed Bag Of Results: Singapore-based cocoa ingredients and chocolate confectionery manufacturer Petra Foods has expressed concerns over the expected decline in its cocoa ingredients business in 2012. The firm's sales from cocoa ingredients fell around 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) in Q112 (ended March) due to lower cocoa prices. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from the firm's cocoa ingredients division increased 1.4% y-o-y during the quarter. Singapore-based conglomerate Auric Pacific witnessed a mixed financial performance for the year ending December 2011. Auric Pacific reported revenue growth of 0.3% and net profit growth of 12.4% for the year ending December 2011. However, a closer look into Auric Pacific's segment results reveals a mixed showing among its business divisions.
YHS And F&N Witnessing Mixed Headwinds: Singapore-based soft drinks manufacturer Yeo Hiap Seng (YHS), which has an extensive presence across Malaysia, reported revenue growth of 7.2% in its food and beverage division for the year ending December 2011. YHS's robust revenue showing in FY2011 partly mirrors the underlying healthy demand conditions in its key markets of Singapore and Malaysia.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- France Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Slovenia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- United Kingdom Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Croatia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Bulgaria Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Colombia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Kuwait Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Slovakia Food & Drink Report Q3 2012
- Spain Food & Drink Report Q3 2012