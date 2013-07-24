Market Report, "Singapore Power Report 2013", Published

New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Most of Singapore's electricity is generated from natural gas, with the country planning to fuel additional capacity with LNG. Other thermal sources - mainly oil, although there are plans for some coalfired capacity - also play a role. Feedstock constraints weigh on the development of renewable capacity; yet, Singapore is playing an increasingly important role as a leader in renewable energy in the region. That said, given the demands of Singapore's energy-intensive industry sector and the existing project pipeline, BMI believes that the country will continue to rely upon thermal sources of energy over the forecast period, while it will go some way to minimising the risks associated with energy imports - particularly gas imports.
Singapore is a reasonably attractive market, with customers concentrated in a densely populated area that is well served by existing infrastructure. In addition, Singapore's manufacturing sector is energy-intensive, boosting demand - according to the EIA, the manufacturing sector and household power use accounted for the 39% and 17% respectively, in 2011. That said, its power market overall size remains modest when compared to the majority of its regional peers. BMI anticipates that the country's power consumption will rise from 43.28TWh in 2013 to 56.79TWh by the end of the forecast period (2022), representing average annual growth of 3.05% in 2013-2022.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Gas-fired power generation will account for the majority of electricity provision, with its share of total power generation rising from an estimated 82.43% in 2013 to 86.60% by 2022. This will be boosted by the opening of Singapore's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. Coal-fired power generation plays a small but growing role, while oil's importance will decline over the forecast period as oil sites are converted to gas facilities - such as at Senoko's Steam Plant Stage II.
In light of this, key trends and developments observed in Singapore's power sector include:
- Singapore received its first commercial delivery of liquefied natural gas in May 2013, diversifying its supplies and underscoring the country's role as a regional energy hub at a time when Asia's gas demand and trade is booming.
- Singapore's power companies use natural gas as their major fuel source, and starting of operations at the country's new LNG plant will provide power companies an opportunity to increase fuel supplies and invest in new capacity.
- In addition, although Singapore faces some feedstock constraints on renewable resources, the country is playing an increasingly important role as a leader in renewable energy in the region and we believe that there is scope for development in the renewable energy sector in Singapore. Some factors that will drive growth in the sector include achieving energy security, production and technological expertise within the country, and access to financing.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Power Quarterly Deals Analysis: M&A and Investment Trends - Q1 2013
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - February 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - March 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Power Monthly Deal Analysis - January 2013: M&A and Investment Trends
- Industry Dynamics, Growth, Threats & Opportunities in the Power Industry - 2012-2013 : Survey Intelligence
- Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (9506) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile