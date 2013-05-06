Market Report, "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Singapore Telecommunications Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Singapore's telecommunications industry has outperformed many of its regional peers with strong adoption of the latest products and services. Partially due to the country's small landmass and population size, the telecoms market has rapidly grown to a stage where it is approaching saturation. Next generation technologies, both mobile and fixed, are therefore the next step in fostering new developments and revenue streams, and industry players - the regulator and operators - have rightly moved in that direction.
Key Data:
- We forecast Singapore's mobile sector will grow by only 1.5% annually between 2013 and 2017 due to the high penetration and a shift in operators' strategies.
- The fixed-line market has started to contract earlier than we had expected, and we forecast the number of subscribers to decline to 1.8mn in 2017.
- Next generation fibre and LTE services are the future growth drivers for the Singaporean broadband industry, although we expect the growth momentum to be relative slow initially due to factors such as contract lock-in period. We forecasts 11.6mn broadband subscribers in the country by end-2017.
Key Trends And Developments
The Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) of Singapore has announced that a total of 270MHz of spectrum, comprising 150MHz in the 1800MHz band and 120MHz in the 2.5GHz band, will be made available for auction in mid-2013 for the provision of nationwide 4G services. After evaluating feedback from the industry, the IDA has decided to allocate 150MHz of spectrum in the 1800MHz band (2x75MHz paired) and 120MHz of spectrum in the 2.5GHz band (2x60MHz).
Singapore Telecommunications, StarHub, and M1 have been fined by the IDA for non-compliance with the Quality of Service (QoS) standard for 3G Public Cellular Mobile Telephone Service. The three operators have each received US$10,000 fines for their failure during September 2012 to meet the 99% outdoor coverage standard demanded by the IDA. The QoS regulations were increased in April 2012 from 95% to 99% and the IDA will conduct another survey of services in H113 to determine whether these operators have increased their coverage to comply with the new standards.
