Market Report, "Skin Care in Finland", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2013 -- Skin care current retail value sales fell by 1% to EUR204 million in 2012. Despite the fact that product development and advertising remained active, the area faced declining value sales. Consumers continued to care for their skin in the best possible manner and favoured products which helped to maintain healthy and youthful skin but continued to trade down due to rising price sensitivity. Good offers and deals were especially appealing to consumers. Also, products delivering more than one...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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