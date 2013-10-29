Market Report, "Skin Care in the United Arab Emirates", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Skin Care in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Skin care benefited from an increase in the number of expatriates and tourists in the United Arab Emirates at the end of the review period as well as from rising economic confidence. As the economy continued to grow strongly in 2012, many expatriates who had left during the economic downturn returned to the country. In addition, unrest across the Middle East as a result of the Arab Spring movement resulted in many Middle Eastern families relocating to the United Arab Emirates. In addition, many...
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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