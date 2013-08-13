Market Report, "Skin Care in Uruguay", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Skin Care in Uruguay", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- In 2012 and for the first time since the 2002 economic crisis, sales of skin care products in current terms failed to produce a double-digit growth rate. Women who had been firmly sustaining this long-lasting trend, trying to keep a healthy skin and delay as much as possible the signs of ageing in their faces and bodies, in 2012 clearly spent their money in other beauty and personal care categories, which as a whole maintained the growth pace of the review period.
Euromonitor International's Skin Care in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Body Care, Facial Care, Hand Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Skin Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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