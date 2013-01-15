Market Report, "Slovakia Infrastructure Report 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Slovakia Infrastructure Report 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- BMI View: Our core scenario for the Slovak construction sector envisages a decline of 2.0% year-onyear (y-o-y) in industry value during 2013. The infrastructure sector will take a hit from the continued delays, uncertain policy environment and funding shortage, while the residential and non-residential construction activity will suffer from weak demand. Over the remainder of the forecast period to 2021, we expect the modest 2.5% y-o-y growth in the construction industry value to mostly come on the back of government's support towards residential and non-residential construction.
Signs of impending weaknesses in the construction sector are already visible, with the official statistics indicating a 11.5% y-o-y decline in the output of domestic construction companies during the first eight months of 2012. A major blow to the Slovak infrastructure business environment came in 2011, when the acting centre-right government took a U-turn in private-public-procurement of the D1 highway project, calling it be too expensive and electing instead to fund the projects directly from the state coffers. Given that Slovakia already has a poor track record when it comes to completing large-scale infrastructure projects, the continued delays and the political uncertainties put at risk the credibility of the Slovak infrastructure business environment - more specifically the completion and the running efficiency of these new design and build projects.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Major projects that will provide long term stability to the sector:
- Transport sector revival: Despite the delays, the D1 highway remains by far the biggest transport project under way in Slovakia, which aims to link the western part of the country with the east. In the railways sub-sector, projects entailing modernisation of railway tracks are currently under way. A large number of these projects have been co-financed by the EU as they are broadly aimed at integrating Slovakia's rail infrastructure with European and Eurasian transport networks. Meanwhile, the airports sub-sector is set to receive a boost from continued investor interest. The Sliac airport is undergoing a three-phase development project to increase its capacity to 600 passengers per departure by 2015.
- Nuclear Future: Slovakia has held fast on its nuclear plans. In April 2012, the government pledged to speed up the new nuclear power plant at the Buhunice and to decide upon proceeding early in 2013. Meanwhile, two new nuclear plants, Mochovce 3 & 4, are scheduled for start up in 2013 and 2014 respectively, with commercial operation at the end of 2013 and mid 2014.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- China Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Croatia Infrastructure Report 2013
- Colombia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Czech Republic Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Turkey Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Singapore Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Hungary Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- France Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Saudi Arabia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013
- Indonesia Infrastructure Report Q1 2013