Market Report, "Slovenia Freight Transport Report 2014", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Slovenia Freight Transport Report 2014", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Despite a 3% drop year-on-year (y-o-y) in June, Slovenian exports continued to expand in 2013, reaching 1.5% growth for H1 2013 compared with the same period last year. This provides welcome news to the country's freight industry following a very choppy 2012 in terms of tonnage growth. Most notable was the 6% y-o-y drop in imports in June, supporting our view for a widening current account surplus for 2013. The latest data, released in September for the month of July, show this trend continuing, with a 7% increase in exports compared with July 2012 and a more modest 2.8% increase in imports.
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While exports of goods remain the leading driver of Slovenia's trade picture, exports of services are performing even better, with a 3.1% y-o-y increase over the first seven months of the year. At the same time, imports of foreign services fell by 3.9% y-o-y over the same period.
We expect domestic demand to continue receding for the next quarters. The uncertainty surrounding the banking sector, along with large government spending cuts and tax hikes will put a drag on Slovenian's purchasing power and willingness to consume. Slumping imports will continue to be offset by rapid growth in exports as the country becomes relatively more competitive than its neighbours.
In 2014, the freight industry's outperformer in Slovenia in y-o-y tonnage handled terms is set to be air freight once again. Rail and road freight growth will be negligible this year, while the Port of Koper will record steady annual growth of just over 3%.
Headline Industry Data
- 2014 air freight tonnage is forecast to increase 6.50% y-o-y to 8,690 tonnes
- 2014 rail freight tonnage is forecast to rise 0.80% to 15.48mn tonnes
- 2014 road freight tonnage throughput is predicted to grow 1.51% to 57.34mn tonnes
- 2014 Port of Koper tonnage growth is expected to increase by 3.20% to 19.01mn tonnes
- Total trade in 2014 is forecast to increase by 2.15% in real terms
Key Industry Trends
Slovenia Strengthens Links With Germany - The Port of Koper is now connected to Munich, Germany, due to a new railway freight transport service initiated by Rail Cargo Group in September 2013. Five return trains are to be operated a week between the Slovenian port and Munich Riem UBF.
Privatisation of Adria Airways Still Not Completed - Adria Airways does not need a strategic partner, according to the acting and most probable new chairman of Adria Airways, Mark Anzur, speaking to The Slovenia Times in May 2013. Meanwhile, it was speculated in the summer of 2013 that one of the world's largest airlines China Southern was pondering a bid for the Slovenian airline.
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