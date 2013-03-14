Market Report, "Slovenia Telecommunications Report 2013", Published

New Fixed Networks research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- BMI View: The Slovenian market is one of the smaller in Central and Eastern Europe, but at the same time one of the highest value markets with high penetration of postpaid services and high ARPU in the mobile market. It contains a vibrant competitive market with the incumbent Telekom Slovenije challenged by Telekom Austria owned Si.mobil and Tusmobil in the mobile segment. Meanwhile competition in the wireline market has driven a shift towards higher capacity services such as fibre and cable as operators such as Telemach and T-2 have taken on the incumbent with converged service packages.
Key Data:
- The mobile market has continued to grow even as penetration reached 107.1% by the end of June 2012, with 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) growth to 2.207mn subscriptions. BMI forecasts growth will slow in the medium term and total subscriptions will increase to 2.3mn by the end of 2017 when penetration will reach 111.7%.
- The broadband market has shifted towards higher speed technologies such as cable and fibre-tothe- home (FTTH), which together accounted for 44.2% of fixed broadband subscriptions at the end of June 2012.
- Meanwhile dedicated mobile broadband has seen sluggish growth compared to many markets in CEE, although we believe the rollout of LTE services could catalyse the market by offering speeds comparable to Slovenia's high quality wireline infrastructure.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Trends And Developments
The mobile data market is set to enter the next phase with the arrival of LTE services following investment by the leading operators. In July 2012 Si.mobil became the first operator in Slovenia to launch 4G LTE services in parts of the capital Ljubljana. At launch customers could access download speeds of between 30 and 80Mbps, with the top rate theoretically set at 100Mbps. Meanwhile, in October 2012 Mobitel announced it was set to launch LTE in Slovenia. The LTE project is part of the broader modernisation of Telekom Slovenije's network. In November 2012 Telekom Slovenije announced that it would launch commercial LTE services in two months following successful trials.
