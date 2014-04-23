New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The strongest retail volume growth rates within small cooking appliances are being recorded by coffee machines, where sales increased by 11% in 2013. Since 2006, a new fashion trend involving coffee machines with innovative designs and new coffee flavours has been seen. In Argentina, average annual coffee consumption per person reached 1kg according to trade press. Consumers attracted by this new way of tasting coffee are those that are fond of gourmet experiences, a growing market in Argentina...
Euromonitor International's Small Cooking Appliances in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Breadmakers, Coffee Machines, Electric Grills, Electric Steamers, Freestanding Hobs, Fryers, Mini Ovens, Other Small Cooking Appliances, Rice Cookers, Slow Cookers, Toasters.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Cooking Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Appliances in Denmark
- Consumer Appliances in Singapore
- Consumer Appliances in Germany
- Consumer Appliances in Austria
- Consumer Appliances in Poland
- Consumer Appliances in Thailand
- Consumer Appliances in Romania
- Consumer Appliances in Mexico
- Consumer Appliances in France
- Consumer Appliances in Sweden