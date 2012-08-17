Market Report, "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the United Kingdom", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in the United Kingdom" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- Coffee mills continued to see sales decline at the end of the review period due to the growing popularity of coffee pod machines. While coffee enthusiasts traditionally regarded freshly ground coffee as providing the best flavour, this perception shifted during the review period due to the consistently high quality flavour offered by coffee pods. Consequently, while coffee machines saw 4% volume growth within small cooking appliances, coffee mills saw 3% volume decline in 2011 over the previous...
Euromonitor International's Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) in United Kingdom report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Coffee Mills, Food and Meat Slicers, Kettles, Other Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Small Kitchen Appliances (Non-Cooking) market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Kitchen Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Refrigeration Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Small Kitchen Appliances (non-cooking) - United Arab Emirates
- Large Cooking Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Small Cooking Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Personal Care Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Home Laundry Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Food Preparation Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Heating Appliances in the United Kingdom
- Air Treatment Products in the United Kingdom