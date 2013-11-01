Market Report, "Smart Grid Market in India 2013", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Smart Grid Market in India 2013" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Netscribes' latest market research report titled Smart Grid Market in India 2013 covers a wide spectrum of concerns in the smart grid industry and identifies several factors impacting smart grid deployment in India. A Smart Grid is an 'energy internet' that delivers real time energy information through technologies that help stabilize existing grids with precise power control. The technology has emerged as a growing phenomenon in the global industrial arena and has also been given high national priority by the Indian Government. 14 pilot projects have been initiated and the market has also witnessed substantial investments from local and international players. The boom in the sector has also attracted several IT majors who have formed partnerships to develop Smart Grid solutions in India.
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Companies Mentioned in this Report: HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., Siemens Ltd., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric India Pvt. Ltd., Ecolibrium Energy Pvt. Ltd., Itron India Pvt. Ltd., Cisco Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., IBM India Pvt. Ltd., GE India Industrial Private Ltd.
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