Market Report, "Smartphone Market in India 2012", Published

Recently published research from Netscribes, "Smartphone Market in India 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- A Smartphone is a cellular phone with better, faster and enhanced operating abilities and performance which was earlier restricted to Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) and portable computers. Smartphones are rapidly replacing feature phones in India. With the number of vendors offering wide variety of smartphone devices, consumers are spoilt for choices with diverse features at different price.
The report begins with 'Introduction' section covering overview of smartphone which provides basic idea of the technology and brief details regarding the prime features of smartphones.
The 'Smartphone Overview' section elaborates global & domestic market state of smartphone business. It is accompanied by a plethora of qualitative and statistical information regarding the state of smartphone in major countries such as, smartphone shipments by various vendors and their market share and other related information.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
It is followed by 'Drivers & Challenges' section elaborating the major furtherance & impediments for smartphones in India. Both the 'drivers' and 'challenges' are equally stressed upon to provide clear idea regarding the probable obstacles and rewards in the line of business and help vendors take necessary measures.
The report continues with 'Market Opportunity' section where potential application areas for smartphones in India are elaborated. Each of the opportunity areas are accompanied by statistical data for detailed analysis.
Next the recent developments and prominent trends in the market are illuminated under 'Market Trends' section.
In the 'Smartphone Player Profiles' section, the key smartphone manufacturers are profiled. The section begins with a feature-price trade-off matrix for smartphone players in the country. It continues with information such as corporate & business highlights covering operational & recent information regarding each company's contact information, location, key product and service offerings and key contacts for each of the players. It also provides financial performance for a period of time including revenue and profit, key ratios, financial summary and key financial performance indicators. Key business segment and key geographic segment for each player are provided as well to provide further clear idea regarding the companies. It also consists of a prices and specifications table for the latest smartphone devices available in India.
The report concludes with the section 'Strategic Recommendation' which is derived after a comprehensive analysis of the market state & scope. It suggests key strategic moves which can help enhance and accelerate adoption of smartphones in India.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple Inc., HTC Corporation, Research in Motion Ltd., Sony Corporation, LAVA International Ltd., LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Micromax Informatics Ltd., Nokia India Pvt. Ltd., Samsung India Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Smartphones: New User Paradigms and Behaviors
- 2012: Trends to Watch in UK Retail Banking
- Global Business Survey: Revenue Growth Trends and Key Markets for Growth in 2012-2013
- Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global PackagingIndustry
- Global Food and Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food and Beverage Industry
- Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry
- Global Power Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Power Industry
- Global Mining Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Global Mining Industry
- Global Construction Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012-2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Construction Industry
- Global Beverage Survey 2012-2013: Market Trends, Marketing Spend and Sales Strategies in the Beverage Industry