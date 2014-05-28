Market Report, "Smartphone Sales to Reach 1.9bn in 2018 as ASP Drops Below $190 - Q1 2014 Research in Focus: Smartphones", Published

Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "Smartphone Sales to Reach 1.9bn in 2018 as ASP Drops below $190 - Q1 2014 Research in Focus: Smartphones", is now available at Fast Market Research