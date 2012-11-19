Market Report, "Smoking Tobacco in Uruguay", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- Pipe smoking is not a widely spread tradition in Uruguay and it has not been affected by the anti-tobacco legislation bans as pipes are usually smoked at home where the bans have no effect. There is a stable consumer base for RYO tobacco in rural areas among ranch and farm workers, which has not shown a significant variation after the implementation of the anti-tobacco regulations. The total number of RYO smokers has in fact increased since the 2002 economic crisis when many cigarette smokers...
Euromonitor International's Smoking Tobacco in Uruguay report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be the new legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Pipe Tobacco, RYO Tobacco.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Smoking Tobacco market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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