Market Report, "Snack Bars in Bosnia-Herzegovina", Published

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- Compared to the performance recorded during the review period (when a current value CAGR of 19% and a volume CAGR of 15% were posted), the 2012 performance of snack bars in Bosnia-Herzegovina was weaker. The category is starting to show the first signs of maturity, although it remains one of the fastest growing packaged food categories in the country, driven by growing demand from increasingly health-conscious consumers.
Euromonitor International's Snack Bars in Bosnia-Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Breakfast Bars, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Fruit Bars, Granola/Muesli Bars, Other Snack Bars.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Snack Bars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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