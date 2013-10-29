Market Report, "Snack Bars in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2013)", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Snack Bars in Switzerland - a Snapshot (2013)" from Mintel, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Snack Bars in Switzerland by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers packaged snack bars which can be eaten without accompaniment (e.g. milk) anywhere (such as on street) usually between meals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Bars in Switzerland is given in CHF and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Switzerland. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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