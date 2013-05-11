Market Report, "Snack Bars in Vietnam - a Snapshot (2012)", Published

New Food research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2013 -- Snack Bars in Vietnam by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers packaged snack bars which can be eaten without accompaniment (e.g. milk) anywhere (such as on street) usually between meals. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Snack Bars in Vietnam is given in VND and tonne with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Vietnam. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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