Market Report, "Social Media in Retail Banking", Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Social media is a potential channel for managing effective customer relationship management for retail banks. The adoption and use of digital channels, such as mobile phones and social media, has grown rapidly over the last decade. To reduce their cost of operations, they are adopting social media to market their products and services. This trend is accelerating the adoption rate of social media marketing by retail banks across the globe.
Key Highlights
- Social media marketing is replacing traditional marketing in global markets and this is an emerging trend.
- Social media tools are supporting social media adoption by various senior management members in various retail banks.
- Web-enabled smart phone penetration is expected to be a key driver in social media adoption by banks across the globe.
- Use of smart phones has grown faster than the rate of new broadband connections.
Scope
Reasons to Get this Report
- Provides detailed analysis on social media in retail banking globally.
- There is a special emphasis on the opportunities available in emerging markets.
- The report also focuses on various social media management tools to automate social media usage in various organizations in the global market.
- Provides in-depth analysis of challenges faced by the retail banking system in the adoption of social media.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hewlett-Packard Company, China Merchants Bank, Facebook, Twitter, SkyRock, RenRen, ICICI Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, YouTube, Infosys, Microsoft, LinkedIn, MySpace
