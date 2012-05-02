Market Report, "Soda Production in China", Published

New Beverages market report from IBISWorld: "Soda Production in China"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2012 -- The Soda Production industry in China comprises businesses that produce, bottle, and sell carbonated drinks. A carbonated drink contains carbon dioxide dissolved in it under certain conditions. This industry does not produce drinks that contain carbon dioxide by fermentation.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Coca-Cola (China) Beverages Limited, Pepsi (China) Limited, Foshan Sanshui Jianlibao Trading Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Wahaha Future Cola Beverages Co., Ltd., Siping Hongbaolai Beverages Co., Ltd.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Chinese Markets for Caustic Soda (Sodium Hydroxide)
- Crude Oil Production: Global Industry Guide
- Natural Gas Production - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Crude Oil Production - Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide
- Natural Gas Production: Global Industry Guide
- Crude Oil Production: Advanced Emerging Markets (Brazil, Hungary, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, Taiwan) Industry Guide
- Top 200 North American Exploration and Production (E&P) Companies - Operational and Financial Review 2010
- Liquid Biofuels: The Global Market
- PTT Exploration and Production PCL (PTTEP) - Oil & Gas - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Mitsubishi Corporation Analysis Across the Oil and Gas Value Chain Report