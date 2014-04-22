New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Soft Drinks in Colombia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The soft drinks industry in Colombia is driven by two main forces: an increase in disposable income and an emerging health and wellness trend. The increase in disposable income has a higher impact and explains why during 2013 and the whole review period there was significant market expansion, especially amongst lower-priced categories like concentrates. The poverty decline from 37% of the population in 2010 to 33% in 2013 signifies that around 1.7 million people left poverty and become active...
Euromonitor International's Soft Drinks in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Asian Speciality Drinks, Bottled Water, Carbonates, Concentrates, Juice, RTD Coffee, RTD Tea, Sports and Energy Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Soft Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in Colombia
- Sports and Energy Drinks in Colombia
- Carbonated Soft Drinks in Colombia - a Snapshot (2013)
- Carbonates in Colombia
- Juice in Colombia
- Bottled Water in Colombia
- Fruit/Vegetable Juice in Colombia
- RTD Tea in Colombia
- Concentrates in Colombia
- RTD Coffee in Colombia