Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Soft Drinks in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Saudi Arabian demand for soft drinks rises by average annual rate of 7% to exceed SR13.3 billion in 2012, underpinned by health awareness among consumers and heavy marketing campaigns. Sales of bottled water see most dynamic growth over 2007-2012 due to increasing focus on healthy and sugar-free eating among Saudi consumers. Imports reach SR790 million in 2012, following gradual 11% CAGR; Switzerland is the main foreign partner. Local producers' turnover increases 6% over review period to reach SR6.4 billion in 2012. Export value increases 3% annually on average; Qatar and Kuwait are the main destinations. Soft drinks industry offers promising value growth potential over forecast period to reach RS8.4 billion in 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Soft Drinks in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1554. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Soft Drinks in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 1554 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Soft Drinks, Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Soft Drinks in India: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Japan: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Russia: Industrial Report
- Research Report on Soft Drink Industry in China, 2014-2018
- Soft Drinks in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Australia: Industrial Report
- Soft Drinks in Indonesia: Industrial Report