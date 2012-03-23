Market Report, "Solar Power in Europe", Published

Recently published research from Datamonitor, "Solar Power in Europe", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- Solar power remains a hot topic in the European energy debate. Falling costs mean that solar energy is getting closer to grid parity. Meanwhile, feed-in tariffs are under pressure in several European markets.
Report Scope:
- The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the state of the European solar market and the key drivers.
- The report looks at investment trends in the sector.
- The report addresses the threat to European equipment manufacturers from lower cost sources.
Report Highlights
Solar photovoltaic (PV) module prices have fallen due to an oversupply of modules and lower demand from some European markets. Technology improvements and increased silicon production are also behind the drop in PV module prices. Also, lower feed-in tariff rates are reducing demand for solar PV modules, leading to further pressure on prices.
Investments in renewable energy technologies globally increased by 5% in 2011 from 2010 levels, largely led by a 36% increase in investments in solar power technologies. However, the impact of stimulus funding will likely weaken beginning in 2012 as governments (specifically in the western world) reduce spending owing to budget constraints.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report:
- What are the technology improvements in the solar sector and how will they lower costs and improve efficiency?
- What are the trends in the cost of solar PV systems? When will solar PV achieve grid parity?
- What is happening to feed-in tariffs?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Semiconductors in Solar PV Power Systems to 2015 - Government Incentives and Feed-in Tariffs to Create Growth Potential for Semiconductor Manufacturers
- The Solar Power Generation Technologies Market Outlook: Market overview, photovoltaic and concentrating solar power technologies, capacity, generation, legislation, and the future outlook
- Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (STP) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- SunPower Corporation (SPWRA) - Alternative Energy - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (STP) - Clean Technology - Deals and Alliances Profile
- EDF Energies Nouvelles SA - Power - Deals and Alliances Profile
- Solar Power Market by PV, CSP Technologies by Installations, Price, Cost, Trade Trends & Global Forecasts (2011 - 2016)
- Europe Solar PV Backsheet Market - Industry Trends and Opportunity Analysis to 2015
- Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Power in Switzerland, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Regulations and Company Profiles