New Consumer Goods research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- BMI View: Macroeconomic headwinds remains a major co ncern for consumer electronics vendors , as real private consumption growth in South Africa is set to slow to 1.8% in 2014, from 2.6% in 2013, according to BMI data. We expect the weaker economic outlook will mean more competition between vendors as they battle for continued revenue growth amid sluggish consumer spending.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- PC sales: USD3.8bn in 2013 to USD3.3bn in 2014. Forecast in US dollar terms downgraded to reflect the impact of currency weakness and decline in demand for PCs.
- AV sales: USD1.5bn in 2013 to USD1.7bn in 2014. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with digital TV sets and set-top boxes expected to drive growth in 2014.
- Handset sales: USD1.6bn in 2013 to USD1.8bn in 2014. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, with smartphones the main revenue growth driver.
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Risk/Reward Rating
South Africa's score was 54 out of 100, earning it sixth place in our table. We expect rising penetration of consumer electronics devices such as smartphones and flat-screen TV sets. However, a large grey market and limited internet access outside major cities and towns pose downside risks to growth.
Key Trends And Developments
In May 2014 Samsung said it was pulling out of South Africa's notebook market in order to focus on the consumer preference for mobile devices and limit its exposure to the impact of slowing private consumption growth on the PC market. The move can be seen as a logical reaction to the continued decline in PC sales, in contrast with surging demand for tablets. Given the dynamics of South Africa's PC and mobile markets, BMI believes Samsung's decision to retreat from South Africa's notebook market will free up resources to tailor its products to local preferences and help it to defend its strong position in the tablet and smartphone markets.
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The South Africa Consumer Electronics Report has been researched at source and features latest-available data covering both the manufacture and sale of consumer electronics products, critically analysing - and forecasting - the market dynamics affecting each sub-sector, including audio-visual, computers, mobile handsets, gaming and automotives electronics. Furthermore, the report analyses the domestic and global economic trends driving device demand and provides company rankings and competitive landscapes covering leading multinational and national consumer electronics companies and analysis of latest industry news and trends in South Africa.
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