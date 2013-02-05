Market Report, "South Korea Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "South Korea Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- South Korea is one of the world's most developed telecoms markets, with LTE launched by all three main operators by the end of 2012. Early data on LTE growth suggest that subscribers have enthusiastically upgraded their services to the next generation of networks. This bodes well for operators that have suffered from regulatory intervention over pricing and their hold on the market. Operators benefit from subscribers preferring postpaid platforms, encouraging strong revenues and relatively stable ARPUs.
Key Data
- Our forecasts for the mobile market were unchanged, as growth continues slowly and steadily. Opportunities lie in encouraging existing subscribers to increase spending.
- LTE subscriptions reached 8.7mn in July 2012, impacting the market's 3G outlook as early adopters of 3G services upgrade to LTE.
- LG Uplus reported a strong increase in its ARPU in Q212, overtaking KT. We have marginally upgraded the operator's ARPU forecast, but expect fluctuations to continue in future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Developments
The launch of VoLTE services by SK Telecom and LG Uplus in August 2012 highlights the market's strong developments and South Korea's position as one of the most developed mobile markets globally. The launch allows the operators to direct more traffic over new LTE networks, which have already seen strong sign-up rates. BMI expects this will lead to greater demand for shutting down 2G networks and moving all subscribers to next generation services.
