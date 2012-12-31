Market Report, "Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Southern Africa Telecommunications Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- BMI's Q412 Southern Africa report analyses latest industry, regulatory and macroeconomic developments in the telecoms markets of seven countries: Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Mauritius, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. It also contains analysis of latest market data relating to the end of Q212 and updated five-year forecasts, through to 2016, for the mobile, fixed-line and internet sectors.
Key data
- The seven countries in our Southern African report recorded average mobile subscriber growth of 8.1% during H112.
- Zimbabwe recorded the fastest mobile market growth of 22.9% in H112, while Mozambique recorded a 2.8% contraction despite the launch of the country's third mobile operator.
- Fixed-line sector in the sub-region is among the most developed across Africa with Mauritius recording a penetration rate of almost 30% in 2011.
Risk/Reward Ratings
Botswana is ranked 6th in our Risk/Reward Ratings (RRR) table for Q412. The country's weak Industry Rewards score, partly due to increasing saturation in the mobile market, is counterbalanced by a strong Country Risks score (the highest in the region), which reflects its political stability. Zambia and Angola are the other countries in our Southern Africa report that make it into the top half of our RRR table this quarter. Zimbabwe is in 25th position on our table as it continues to be held back by a weak Industry Risks score that highlights considerable external influence on regulatory decisions and the government's significant interest in major service providers in the country.
