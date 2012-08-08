Market Report, "Spain Telecommunications Report Q3 2012", Published

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Spain Telecommunications Report Q3 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- BMI's Q312 report on the Spanish telecommunications market provides analysis of the country's mobile, fixed-voice, broadband and pay-TV markets based on operator data covering the period to the end of March 2012, and industry developments to the end of May 2012. It also draws on regulatory data for 2011 where available. As well as analysis of recent developments, the report also contains revised five-year growth forecasts, which chart the development of the country's fixed-line telephony, broadband internet and mobile subscriber markets through to 2016. All of our forecasts see revisions this quarter, with our new forecasts reflecting operator data and the latest data from the Spain's telecoms regulator, the Comision del Mercado de las Telecomunicaciones (CMT).
The mobile market saw drastic declines in Q112, as Telefonica discounted around 2.59mn subscribers. Other operators did not perform strongly either, however - Orange recorded a subscriber loss of 13,000 while Vodafone's subscriber base stagnated. Yoigo, the smallest operator, was the only one to record significant growth, adding 111,000 subscribers. This took its market share to 5.7%. There were 54.85mn subscribers in the Spanish mobile market at the end of Q112. This marks a y-o-y decline of 4.3%.
Vodafone, Orange and Yoigo all reported q-o-q declines in ARPU in Q112, while Movistar was the only operator to make q-o-q gains. However, the gains were marginal, and, on a y-o-y basis, all operators had lower ARPUs than one year previous. This pattern will continue to impact the operators and cause strain on our RRR scores, in particular due to the mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts enacted by the CMT. These begin in April 2012, with subsequent cuts every six months. Movistar, Vodafone and Orange will see rates cut by up to 75%, while Yoigo's rates will fall 80%.
In MVNO news, the Tribunal Superior de Justicia del Pais Vasco (TSJPV) in the Basque Country approved a ruling that directs Euskaltel to pay EUR222mn (US$291mn) to Orange. Euskaltel is likely to appeal the ruling, which was announced more than three years ago by a court in Paris. The original fine was imposed after a long-running disagreement between the two operators regarding the 460,000 subscribers of the Euskaltel Movil joint venture. The two firms entered discussions to extend their partnership and cooperate on the introduction of 3G services, as the expiry of their agreement came closer. However, Euskaltel entered into a deal with Vodafone in September 2006, which enabled it to work as an MVNO across the country.
