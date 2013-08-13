Market Report, "Spar in Russia: Local Profile, 2013", Published

New Retailing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- This is a detailed report covering Spar's store formats, private labels, history, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics in Russia.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This is a comprehensive report covering Spar's operations in Russia. It offers an insightful analysis of the company and details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employees, and key financial and operational metrics.The report also presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key local competitors.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The food retail market in Russia is highly fragmented with the leading retailers commanding a market share of 20-25%. Open air market and old model stores are being replaced with modern format stores; and retailers are now looking at franchisee opportunities to expand their presence in the country.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report provides detailed information on Spar's operations and strategy in Russia. Additionally, it presents market shares and investment strategies of the company's key competitors in the country.
Key Features and Benefits
The report provides comprehensive analysis of Spar's operations in Russia and is an essential tool to gain a detailed understanding of the company's local operations.
The report presents Spar's strategy, which is essential in understanding the direction of the company in the coming years.
A unique table that presents the information of major retailers in Russia. It provides information on the retailers' store banners, country of origin, store count, and the year of inception in Russia.
An insightful analysis of Spar in Russia, providing details of its store formats, private labels, history, news, key employee biographies, and key financial and operational metrics.
The report provides market share data for Spar and its key competitors in Russia. Additionally, it presents investment strategies of the company's key competitors, and this information is essential to gain an understanding of the market.
Key Market Issues
Low purchasing power of Russian consumers, economic stagnation, and corruption are some of the key economic and market issues in the Russian retail market.
Reliance on cash for retail payments, strong domestic competition among suppliers of similar products, and large distances with varying weather conditions are some are of the other important factors that affect the retail market in Russia.
Key Highlights
In 2013, the retailer plans to extend its presence in local markets through its multi-format stores consisting of hypermarkets, supermarkets, neighbourhood stores, and convenience stores.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Spar Russia, Spar
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