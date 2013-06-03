Market Report, "Spirits in Indonesia - a Snapshot (2012)", Published

New Beverages research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Spirits in Indonesia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers all spirits (distilled beverages) and liqueurs (flavoured with fruit, herbs etc.). Market size is based on retail (off trade) and non-retail (on trade and food/other industries) sales. Market size for Spirits in Indonesia is given in IDR and litre with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Indonesia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Spirits in Finland - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in Turkey - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in Canada - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in the UK - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in the US - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in South Africa - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in Japan - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in Australia - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in the Netherlands - a Snapshot (2012)
- Spirits in Russia - a Snapshot (2012)