Market Report, "Sports Nutrition in Dominican Republic", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sports Nutrition in Dominican Republic"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Sports nutrition remains a very small category targeting a niche audience of serious athletes and young sports enthusiasts. In spite of this, the trend toward engaging in healthier lifestyles through increased exercise and the rising demand for products which can help consumers to maintain healthier diets contributed materially to growth in the category during 2012. The consumption of sports nutrition products has become very trendy among young high-income consumers.
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Dominican Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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