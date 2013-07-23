Market Report, "Sports Nutrition in Slovenia", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Slovenia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Sports nutrition is unique in that it does not always reflect health and nutrition trends, with products in this area mainly being purchased from specialised outlets. However, the increasing importance of the health and wellness trend in Slovenia is driving many people to lead healthier lifestyles. Many people have started to eat healthier food and engage in sports activities on a regular basis. This has started to influence demand for sports nutrition products, which are seen as a good way to...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Slovenia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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