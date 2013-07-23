Market Report, "Sports Nutrition in Tunisia", Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Sports Nutrition in Tunisia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The Trabelsi family, who are related to Tunisia's former leader Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, previously held a monopoly over the supply of sports nutrition products in Tunisia. However, following the 2011 popular uprising in Tunisia, the family was ousted from its privileged position in the country and lost the monopolies that various members of the family had held over various industries and categories, including sports nutrition. Now, as Tunisian customs and excise have placed strict controls...
Euromonitor International's Sports Nutrition in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Non-Protein Products, Protein Products.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Sports Nutrition in Germany
- Sports Nutrition in Estonia
- Sports Nutrition in the Czech Republic
- Sports Nutrition in Australia
- Sports Nutrition in Spain
- Sports Nutrition in the US
- Sports Nutrition in South Korea
- Sports Nutrition in Bolivia
- Sports Nutrition in France
- Sports Nutrition in Guatemala