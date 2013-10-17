Market Report, "Sportswear in France", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sportswear in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- Sportswear continued to do well in 2012, despite the general slowdown in sales of apparel. There are two reasons for this. First of all, increased demand for sportswear was due to more consumers taking up sport in recent years. The second factor was an increase in demand for sports-inspired products in casual clothing.
Euromonitor International's Sportswear in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sports Clothing, Sports Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Sportswear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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