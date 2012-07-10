Market Report, "Sugar Confectionery in the United Arab Emirates", Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Sugar Confectionery in the United Arab Emirates" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Rising health concerns, particularly over growing obesity and diabetes rates in the UAE, are causing consumers to play closer attention to what they eat. Parents in particular are becoming increasingly aware of their children's sugar intake. Schools and government bodies are playing an increasingly vital role in children diets in the UAE, through banning the consumption of junk food in school canteens in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. However, this is not to say that consumers no longer crave sugar...
Euromonitor International's Sugar Confectionery in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Boiled Sweets, Liquorice, Lollipops, Medicated Confectionery, Mints, Other Sugar Confectionery, Pastilles, Gums, Jellies and Chews, Toffees, Caramels and Nougat.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
