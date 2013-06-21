Market Report, "Sun Care in Finland", Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Sun Care in Finland"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- Sun care current retail value sales stagnated at EUR25 million in 2012. The fact hot summer weather was scarce in 2012 did not help sales. In addition, slower product development also limited growth. However, the economic downturn was the main reason for negative sales as consumers preferred to opt for more affordably priced products in order to be able to save money.
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
