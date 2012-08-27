Market Report, "Sun Care in Ireland", Published

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- While self-tanning products have remained popular in Ireland, continuing to post positive growth regardless of Ireland's recession, consumers have become dissatisfied with various aspects of the products, such as smell, the time consuming process of exfoliating, application and colour development, and the problem of poor application leading to an uneven colour finish. However, the emergence of instant body bronzers in the market is seen as a welcome boon to the category. These skin finishing...
Euromonitor International's Sun Care in Ireland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Aftersun, Self-Tanning, Sun Protection.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
