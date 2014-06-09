New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Surface Care in Australia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Although multi-purpose cleaners continued to be the largest category within surface care in 2013, industry sources reported that Australian consumers were once again demanding products specifically designed for a particular area of the house, such as kitchen cleaners and bathroom cleaners. In fact, after more than four years of decline, both of these categories recorded current value growth of 1% in 2013. Industry sources have indicated that one of the key reasons for this switch was a strategic decision by supermarkets to encourage consumers to increase the number of surface care products purchased. Price promotions for bathroom and kitchen cleaners were common during 2013 to encourage consumers to increase their purchases of these products.
Competitive Landscape
Colgate-Palmolive Pty's Ajax continued to be the leader of surface care with an 18% value share in 2013. The brand Ajax was traditionally a scouring agent, but during the review period the brand was extended to several categories, such as floor, kitchen and multi-purpose cleaners, where it also became the number one brand. In 2013, Ajax continued to be the largest brand in scouring agents with a 47% value share.
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Industry Prospects
The performance of surface care is expected to continue to be subdued over the forecast period, with sales set to grow at a CAGR of 1% at constant 2013 prices. At least in the early part of the forecast period, it is expected that consumers will continue to spend cautiously, which is likely to impact growth of surface care; however, consumers' time limitations will continue to fuel demand for products offering convenience for cleaning tasks.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Surface Care industry in Australia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Surface Care industry in Australia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Surface Care in Australia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Surface Care in Australia?
- What are the major brands in Australia?
- What are the fastest growth categories within surface care?
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